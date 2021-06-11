TPD arrests suspect for early May robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD has identified the suspect of an early May robbery as James Clelland.

The Topeka Police Department says on May 14, 2021, it put out an attempt to identify a suspect in an aggravated robbery investigation. It said the aggravated robbery happened on May 2, in the 2000 block of NW Tyler St. It said the suspect has been identified as James Clelland, 36, of Topeka.

On Friday, June 11, it said it served a search warrant in the 1100 block of SW High and located Clelland. It said it took him into custody and booked him into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information related to this case should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 immediately.

