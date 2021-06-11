Advertisement

Summer Enrichment Program teaches Quincy students gardening skills

Students at Quincy Elementary’s Summer Enrichment Program have been working hard preparing the school’s garden for harvest when their classmates return in August.(wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Quincy Elementary’s Summer Enrichment Program have been working hard preparing the school’s garden for harvest when their classmates return in August.

Throughout the course of the program, Quincy students in kindergarten through fifth grade will receive lessons in a variety of disciplines, from dance to art. They also get daily tutoring sessions to help make up for some of the learning they lost during the pandemic.

Not only does the garden provide the students with food, says Quincy Dean of Students Jolie Crow, but it also provides them with some valuable life skills along the way. “It gives them something to do with their hands, and overall just teaches our student population some responsibilities outside of the school building that they may not have the opportunity to do anywhere else,” Crow said. A gardening club will be created when the rest of the students return to Quincy in the fall to keep up with the crops.

The Summer Enrichment Program goes until June 30.

