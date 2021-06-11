Storms Produce 70+ MPH Winds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Severe storms are sweeping across Northeast Kansas producing Strong winds between 70-80 mph and heavy rains. Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees as these winds continue to track southeast.

Secure things outdoors to avoid them blowing away and/or being damaged. Winds this strong will be like a small tornado capable of producing just as much damage.

Small hail up to quarter size hail is also possible with this line of storms.

These storms will produce heavy rain as well as they move through that could produce some local flooding with the rain coming down fast.

The storms should end within an hour after they begin.

Storm Damage Near Sabetha (Local News Live/WIBW)

