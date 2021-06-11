Storms End, Cold Front Means Changes in Our Weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Storms earlier today caused damage across portions of Northeast Kansas as well as produced heavy rain causing local flooding and winds between 70-80 mph which did cause some damage near Sabetha. These high winds and lightning strikes have caused some communities to lose power. For more information about today’s storms, follow this link: https://www.wibw.com/2021/06/11/storms-produce-70-mph-winds/

No storms are expected overnight tonight with lows in the middle 60s and winds now being from the northeast between 5-10 mph. Everyone should be well behind the cold front by tonight.

The air behind the cold front is slightly cooler and slightly less humid. These two things will come into play for this weekend lowering our high temperatures to near 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday with the air also feeling less humid with dewpoints in the lower 60s.

Tonight: Rain ending this evening. Lows in the middle 60s. Winds now from the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies. Highs near 90 degrees. Winds from the east northeast between 5-10 mph.

Monday will be a bit warmer with highs in the lower 90s and mostly sunny skies. We are tracking another weak boundary to move through on Monday night. This second boundary could produce more rain and thunderstorms. Right now, the confidence is pretty low and we’ll go ahead and call it an isolated chance of seeing these rain showers Monday night.

We are going to experience another warming trend from Tuesday through Friday with highs expected to climb back into the middle 90s with mostly sunny to sunny skies during that time frame.

Taking Action

1. Flooding is possible after today’s storms. If you come across water on the roadway and can’t see the road beneath, turn around don’t drown!

2. Enjoy this weekend. It will be nice and comfortable outside.

