State universities share which are teaching Critical Race Theory

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A national debate on higher education teaching has reached the state level. Some are questioning whether or not critical race theory should be included in their studies.

Idaho is the first and only state to sign into law that schools cannot teach critical race theory. Critics believe the studies are un-American and add to racial tension.

Legal and academic scholars define critical race theory as studying how racism may be embedded in various aspects of American life.

Senator Brenda Dietrich, R-Topeka, said constituents reached out to her and wanted to know “Are we using public dollars to teach critical race theory at our public universities?” She said she took the question to the Kansas Board of Regents.

We have received copies of the responses.

Pittsburgh State said it does not have a specific class, but 11 courses could include some element of CRT -- ranging from psychology and sociology courses to politics and history.

Kansas State, University of Kansas Medical Center, Fort Hays State, and Emporia State said they do not have any courses that teach CRT.

Wichita State said it has courses that introduce students to a countless number of concepts surrounding race and discrimination including CRT.

Washburn said they have one course with its description specifically related to it.

The University of Kansas said they have a Japanese film course that looks at how CRT influences Japanese filmmaking practices and criticism.

We do not know about K-12 learning. Auburn-Washburn (USD 437) and Geary County Schools (USD 475) are only the school districts to get back to us - they said they are not aware of it in the district.

CBS News reports, nearly a dozen states have introduced similar Republican-backed bills that would direct what students can and cannot be taught.

