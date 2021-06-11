Severe Storm Warning, Watch issued for northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Severe Storm Warning has been issued for Nemaha, Brown and Marshall counties until 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Topeka says it has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Nemaha, Brown and east-central Marshall counties until 1 p.m.

According to NWS, at 12:19 p.m., severe thunderstorms were supported along a line from near Bern to near Seneca to three miles northeast of Vermillion and is headed east at 40 miles per hour. It said this storm could produce wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and hail less than .75 inches in diameter which could damage roofs, siding and trees.

NWS said severe thunderstorms will be near Bern around 12:25 p.m. and Sabetha and Oneida around 12:30 p.m. It said other locations in the path of this storm include Morrill, Goff, Fairview, Reserve, Hamlin, Woodlawn, Hiawatha, Robinson, Powhattan, Willis and the Kickapoo reservation.

The NWS also said a severe storm watch has been issued for Allen, Anderson, Butler, Chase, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Greenwood, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Lyon, Marion, Miami, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Woodson and Wyandotte counties until 7 p.m.

