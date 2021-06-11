Advertisement

Severe Storm Warning, Watch issued for northeast Kansas

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Severe Storm Warning has been issued for Nemaha, Brown and Marshall counties until 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Topeka says it has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Nemaha, Brown and east-central Marshall counties until 1 p.m.

According to NWS, at 12:19 p.m., severe thunderstorms were supported along a line from near Bern to near Seneca to three miles northeast of Vermillion and is headed east at 40 miles per hour. It said this storm could produce wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and hail less than .75 inches in diameter which could damage roofs, siding and trees.

NWS said severe thunderstorms will be near Bern around 12:25 p.m. and Sabetha and Oneida around 12:30 p.m. It said other locations in the path of this storm include Morrill, Goff, Fairview, Reserve, Hamlin, Woodlawn, Hiawatha, Robinson, Powhattan, Willis and the Kickapoo reservation.

The NWS also said a severe storm watch has been issued for Allen, Anderson, Butler, Chase, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Greenwood, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Lyon, Marion, Miami, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Woodson and Wyandotte counties until 7 p.m.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind damage Sac and Fox Truck Stop
Storms Produce 70+ MPH Winds
Junction City Police confirm one person was killed in a shooting June 11, 2021.
Victim in JC shooting identified as Ft. Riley soldier
Kansas highway traffic.
Dept. of Revenue urges Kansans to renew driver’s licenses
Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka were arrested for the May 27th...
Two charged for Shepherd homicide

Latest News

The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
The Topeka community came out to celebrate Juneteenth with a parade Saturday morning
The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
TPS, KDHE and Harvesters partnered for a drive thru vaccine clinic and food pantry. (June 12,...
Local partnerships give people vaccinations and free food
Never Forget Community Memorial held at Evergy Plaza. (June 12, 2021)
Community memorial held for those who lost loved ones during pandemic
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 6-12-2021
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 6-12-2021