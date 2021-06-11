Sen. Marshall introduces new Iran Nuclear Treaty legislation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall and a group of his colleagues have introduced new legislation to keep the executive branch in check before any changes are made to the Iran Nuclear Treaty.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has joined his colleagues to introduce the Iran Nuclear Treaty Act, which would require the president to submit any renewed nuclear deal with Iran as a treaty to Congress.

“Repeating Obama-era efforts to lift sanctions on Iran and rejoin the disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal without approval from Congress will give a free pass to the world’s leading state-sponsor of terrorism for their recent attacks their proxies have waged against Israel,” said Senator Marshall. “President Biden should work with Congress to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its action and immediately end negotiations with Iran. Sanctions relief will only contribute to more terror attacks against America and its allies, as well as the continued development of Iran’s nuclear program.”

Sen. Marshall said the Act would strengthen the role Congress plays by making sure the advice and consent of the Senate is taken into consideration for a new agreement, as well as prevent waiving, suspending, reducing or limiting the application of sanction on Iran before the Senate has agreed.

