Ron Weasley casts a spell to invite you to Helping Hands adoption special

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ron Weasley is a lovable, energetic redhead hoping for a fur-ever home!

The one-year-old, coonhound mix is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society, and hopes a Harry Potter-themed adoption special casts a spell over the perfect family.

Through Sunday, June 13, adoption fees for dogs are reduced by half - to $75. Senior dogs (those age 7 years and older) will be just $25 to adopt.

See Ron Weasley in action when he visited the 13 newsroom with Emi Griess from Helping Hands for an interview with Eye on Northeast Kansas.

