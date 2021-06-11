Riley County police report assault and battery involving men ages 74 and 52

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police responded to a disturbance between two men early Thursday in the south-central part of the city, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 7:04 a.m. in the 1200 block of Yuma Street.

Riley County police officers filed a report for aggravated battery and assault in the case.

Officers listed 52- and 74-year old men as the victims in the incident.

Riley County police reports stated a 74-year-old man hit a 52-year-old man with a bat.

The report said the 52-year-old man then threw a wooden board at the 74-year-old man.

No injuries were reported.

Riley County police spokesman Aaron Wintermote said the two men knew each other.

Wintermote said the 52-year-old man was taken by Riley County Emergency Medical Services to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. However, Wintermote said, it is believed the injuries for which the man was taken to the hospital weren’t related to this incident.

Wintermote said no arrests had been made in this case as of early Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.