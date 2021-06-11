Advertisement

Proof of vaccination not required, MyChart allows patients option to print

By Sarah Motter
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While proof of a COVID-19 vaccine is not required nationwide or statewide, Stormont Vail Health is giving patients the option to print theirs through MyChart.

Stormont Vail Health says residents do not need to carry their proof of getting a COVID-19 vaccination with them, however, MyChart will allow patients to view and print their official record at any time.

According to Stormont Vail, as it continues to hear questions and concerns from the community, it wants patients to rest assured, as there is no national or statewide requirement to show proof of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. It said neither the CDC or KDHE currently require anyone to carry proof of vaccination.

Stormont Vail said if patients would like to print their personal record of getting the vaccine, in MyChart, they should click Menu, then select Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination or click the line “Your COVID-19 Vaccine Details” on the homepage.

As it continues to vaccinate Kansans in record numbers, Stormont Vail said it wanted to thank everyone for doing their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

