Pittsburg State receives grant to improve sexual assault exams

Pittsburg State University has received a $500,000 grant to improve sexual assault examinations throughout Kansas.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the Department of Health and Human Services awarded Pittsburg State University $500,000 to fund an advanced nurse education program to improve sexual assault examinations throughout Kansas.

“As an OB/GYN and sexual assault examiner serving in a rural community for over 25 years, I can attest to the necessity of having trained medical staff to produce a sexual offense evidence collection kit,” said Senator Marshall. “Rape is a monstrous crime and health care providers play a key role in helping victims get justice. Accurate preservation of sexual assault forensic evidence leads to justice, and well-trained health providers are the first step for victims on their road to physical and mental recovery. I applaud Pittsburg State University for its efforts to better serve all communities in Kansas through continued partnerships with medical providers.”

According to Marshall, the Advanced Nursing Education-Sexual Assualt Nurse Examiners Grant Program is funded through the Health Services and Resources Administration and supports innovative academic-practice partnerships to prepare advanced practice registered nurse students to practice in rural and underserved communities. Specifically, he said the funding will help increase the number of registered nurses, advanced practice registered nurses and forensic nurses trained and certified to conduct sexual assault forensic examinations, give better physical and mental health care for survivors, better evidence collection and can lead to higher prosecution rates.

Sen. Marshall said PSU’s Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing has a long history of education in southeast Kansas. He said the grant will allow the PSU Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners to extend its services to community health centers throughout Kansas through a robust academic-practice-community partnership. He said collaboration with the multi-disciplinary professionals involved in reporting and care of sexual assault victims is crucial to the success of the initiative to fulfill a critical need to rural and underserved communities. He said the project is expected to start in the fall semester and will be funded through 2024.

