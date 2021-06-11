A new shop just opened up in Brookwood Shopping Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Madison Schmidtlein had a dream of opening up her very clothing boutique!

At the age of 24, she can check that off her list as she opened up last Saturday, right across from The Burger Stand.

“I’ve always liked fashion, ever since I was little and I grew up wanting to be a fashion model, and obviously that never happened so this is my next big thing. I worked the past couple of summers at my mom’s store and I really liked the retail experience so I decided to open my own,” she said.

Madison Avenue Boutique has more than just clothing.

“I sell a line of clothing and accessories and I have a line of candles but my main focus is clothing and I am aiming for late teens to early professionals,” Schmidtlein said.

Schmidtlein began her path as an entrepreneur earlier this year.

“It was a long process, well kind of it all happened so fast. I came down here in early February to come look at the space and I knew it would work so I signed the lease and I went to Dallas in early March and I went to the market to pick out all of my products and everything that I have here I picked out there and it has been exciting,” she said.

If she needs guidance, she looks no further than the shop next door!

“When she graduated from KU she was unsure of what she wanted to do next and this kind of fell into her lap and I have the store right around the corner, the linen tree company and she spent some time working for me,” her mother, Kelly Schuster said.

Madison Avenue Boutique is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The boutique is closed on Mondays and Sundays.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.