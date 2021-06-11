Man bound over for trial for sexual abuse of a girl under 14

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Benjamin Edwards has been bound over for trial for the abuse of a girl under 14-years-old.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Edwards was charged on March 15 for the sexual abuse of a girl under the age of 14. He said Edwards is charged with two Jessica’s Law counts and a single felony count of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior.

A preliminary hearing for Edwards was held May 13. The Court continued the case until June 11 to rule on the bind over, as well as Edwards’ motion to reduce bond.

On May 13, Kagay said the State filed its objection to any bond reduction and argued that a $1 million bond was appropriate for someone facing multiple off-grid felonies.

On Friday, Kagay said the Court found probable cause that Edwards committed all three felonies he was charged with: two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14, and one count of lewd and lascivious behavior with a child under 16.

After binding Edwards over for trial, Kagay said the Court also reduced his bond from $1 million to $150,000 over the State’s continued objections.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case and anyone with information should report it to law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.