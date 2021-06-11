Advertisement

Man bound over for trial for sexual abuse of a girl under 14

Benjamin Edwards was bound over for the sexual abuse of a girl under 14 on Friday.
Benjamin Edwards was bound over for the sexual abuse of a girl under 14 on Friday.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Benjamin Edwards has been bound over for trial for the abuse of a girl under 14-years-old.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Edwards was charged on March 15 for the sexual abuse of a girl under the age of 14. He said Edwards is charged with two Jessica’s Law counts and a single felony count of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior.

A preliminary hearing for Edwards was held May 13. The Court continued the case until June 11 to rule on the bind over, as well as Edwards’ motion to reduce bond.

On May 13, Kagay said the State filed its objection to any bond reduction and argued that a $1 million bond was appropriate for someone facing multiple off-grid felonies.

On Friday, Kagay said the Court found probable cause that Edwards committed all three felonies he was charged with: two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14, and one count of lewd and lascivious behavior with a child under 16.

After binding Edwards over for trial, Kagay said the Court also reduced his bond from $1 million to $150,000 over the State’s continued objections.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case and anyone with information should report it to law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind damage Sac and Fox Truck Stop
Storms Produce 70+ MPH Winds
Junction City Police confirm one person was killed in a shooting June 11, 2021.
Victim in JC shooting identified as Ft. Riley soldier
Kansas highway traffic.
Dept. of Revenue urges Kansans to renew driver’s licenses
Severe Storm Warning, Watch issued for northeast Kansas
Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka were arrested for the May 27th...
Two charged for Shepherd homicide

Latest News

The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
The Topeka community came out to celebrate Juneteenth with a parade Saturday morning
The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
TPS, KDHE and Harvesters partnered for a drive thru vaccine clinic and food pantry. (June 12,...
Local partnerships give people vaccinations and free food
Never Forget Community Memorial held at Evergy Plaza. (June 12, 2021)
Community memorial held for those who lost loved ones during pandemic
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 6-12-2021
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 6-12-2021