Mahomes, Matthews share first photos of Sterling
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Proud parents, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, have shared the first photos of baby Sterling.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, and his wife Brittany Matthews shared pictures of their 4-month-old baby Sterling on Friday to twitter.
Hello World! pic.twitter.com/IfbCZJUyX0— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 11, 2021
This is the first peek of Sterling the family has given the public.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.