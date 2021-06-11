Mahomes, Matthews share first photos of Sterling

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Proud parents, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, have shared the first photos of baby Sterling.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, and his wife Brittany Matthews shared pictures of their 4-month-old baby Sterling on Friday to twitter.

This is the first peek of Sterling the family has given the public.

