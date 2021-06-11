Advertisement

KDHE issues blue-green algae watch for Milford Lake

FILE - Blue-green algae
FILE - Blue-green algae(KSWO)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A blue-green algae watch has been issued for Milford Lake Zone C, which could indicate a harmful algae bloom is present.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has issued new warnings and watches for blue-green algae in Kansas lakes.

According to the KDHE, blue-green algae warnings are as follows:

  • Marion Reservoir, Marion County
  • Keith Sebelius Reservoir, Norton County (upgraded from watch June 10)
  • Webster Reservoir, Rooks County
  • Jerry Ivey Lake, Saline County

The KDHE said it has issued blue-green algae watches for the following lakes:

  • South Lake, Johnson County (new)
  • Milford Lake Zone C, Geary County (new)
  • Marion County Lake, Marion County

According to the Department, when a warning has been issued, that means that lake water is not safe to drink for animals or humans, contact with water should be avoided, fish can be eaten if rinsed with clean water and only the filet is consumed, dried algae is not safe for animals to eat, if lake water comes in contact with any asking then clean water should be used to wash it off and everyone should avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

The KDHE said a watch means that blue-green algae have been found and a harmful bloom may be present or will likely develop. It said residents are encouraged to avoid these areas and keep pets and livestock away from water. During watch status, it said it recommends the following:

  • Signage will be posted at all public access locations.
  • Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.
  • Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.
  • Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.
  • Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.
  • Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind damage Sac and Fox Truck Stop
Storms Produce 70+ MPH Winds
Junction City Police confirm one person was killed in a shooting June 11, 2021.
Victim in JC shooting identified as Ft. Riley soldier
Kansas highway traffic.
Dept. of Revenue urges Kansans to renew driver’s licenses
Severe Storm Warning, Watch issued for northeast Kansas
Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka were arrested for the May 27th...
Two charged for Shepherd homicide

Latest News

The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
The Topeka community came out to celebrate Juneteenth with a parade Saturday morning
The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
TPS, KDHE and Harvesters partnered for a drive thru vaccine clinic and food pantry. (June 12,...
Local partnerships give people vaccinations and free food
Never Forget Community Memorial held at Evergy Plaza. (June 12, 2021)
Community memorial held for those who lost loved ones during pandemic
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 6-12-2021
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 6-12-2021