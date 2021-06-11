KDHE issues blue-green algae watch for Milford Lake

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A blue-green algae watch has been issued for Milford Lake Zone C, which could indicate a harmful algae bloom is present.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has issued new warnings and watches for blue-green algae in Kansas lakes.

According to the KDHE, blue-green algae warnings are as follows:

Marion Reservoir, Marion County

Keith Sebelius Reservoir, Norton County (upgraded from watch June 10)

Webster Reservoir, Rooks County

Jerry Ivey Lake, Saline County

The KDHE said it has issued blue-green algae watches for the following lakes:

South Lake, Johnson County (new)

Milford Lake Zone C, Geary County (new)

Marion County Lake, Marion County

According to the Department, when a warning has been issued, that means that lake water is not safe to drink for animals or humans, contact with water should be avoided, fish can be eaten if rinsed with clean water and only the filet is consumed, dried algae is not safe for animals to eat, if lake water comes in contact with any asking then clean water should be used to wash it off and everyone should avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

The KDHE said a watch means that blue-green algae have been found and a harmful bloom may be present or will likely develop. It said residents are encouraged to avoid these areas and keep pets and livestock away from water. During watch status, it said it recommends the following:

Signage will be posted at all public access locations.

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

