JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Volunteers are being sought by the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce to help with the Freedom Run on July 3rd. A total of 45 volunteers are needed on the racecourse from 6:30 - 8:30 a.m. on the 3rd.

Contact Dawn Stephens at the Chamber at 762-2632 or dawn@jcacc.org.

