Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to speak at Tactile Braille flag dedication

FILE
FILE(KTRE)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Tactile Braille American Flag will be dedicated in Topeka on Monday.

On Monday, Governor Laura Kelly says she will speak at a Tactile Braille American Flag Dedication in Topeka.

According to Gov. Kelly, she will be joined by representatives from the Blinded Veterans Association, Tactile Braille American Flag Project and Kansas Braille Transcription Institute.

Gov. Kelly said the Tactile Braille American Flag was created in 2005 at the Kansas Braille Transcription Institute of Wichita to honor a blinded WWII Veteran.

According to the Kansas Governor, the event will be held on Monday, June 14, at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind damage Sac and Fox Truck Stop
Storms Produce 70+ MPH Winds
Junction City Police confirm one person was killed in a shooting June 11, 2021.
Victim in JC shooting identified as Ft. Riley soldier
Kansas highway traffic.
Dept. of Revenue urges Kansans to renew driver’s licenses
Severe Storm Warning, Watch issued for northeast Kansas
Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka were arrested for the May 27th...
Two charged for Shepherd homicide

Latest News

The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
The Topeka community came out to celebrate Juneteenth with a parade Saturday morning
The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
TPS, KDHE and Harvesters partnered for a drive thru vaccine clinic and food pantry. (June 12,...
Local partnerships give people vaccinations and free food
Never Forget Community Memorial held at Evergy Plaza. (June 12, 2021)
Community memorial held for those who lost loved ones during pandemic
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 6-12-2021
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 6-12-2021