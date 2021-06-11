Gov. Kelly to speak at Tactile Braille flag dedication

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Tactile Braille American Flag will be dedicated in Topeka on Monday.

On Monday, Governor Laura Kelly says she will speak at a Tactile Braille American Flag Dedication in Topeka.

According to Gov. Kelly, she will be joined by representatives from the Blinded Veterans Association, Tactile Braille American Flag Project and Kansas Braille Transcription Institute.

Gov. Kelly said the Tactile Braille American Flag was created in 2005 at the Kansas Braille Transcription Institute of Wichita to honor a blinded WWII Veteran.

According to the Kansas Governor, the event will be held on Monday, June 14, at 3 p.m.

