Gov. Kelly to speak at Symphony in the Flint Hills

FILE - The sold-out Symphony in the Flint Hills will feature the Kansas City Symphony when it...
(Jeff McPheeters | © Jeffrey S McPheeters (www.jef)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly will join the sweet notes of the Symphony in the Flint Hills on Saturday.

Governor Laura Kelly says on Saturday evening, she will speak at the Symphony in the Flint Hills in Morris Co.

According to Gov. Kelly, Symphony in the Flint Hills is a non-profit organization that works to raise awareness for the tallgrass prairie.

Gov Kelly said the event will happen on Saturday, June 12, at 6:45 p.m.

For more information, click HERE.

