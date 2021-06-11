Advertisement

Ghostwriter awarded 2021 Distinguished Trooper Award

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT
FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Mary Sue Moore, who ghostwrote four Ghosts of Fort Riley books, has been named the 2021 Distinguished Trooper for the 1st Infantry Division and Ft. Riley.

Fort Riley says during Thursday’s 1st Infantry Division Victory Week social, Maj. Gen. D. A. Sims II named Mary Sue Moore as the 2021 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley Distinguished Trooper.

According to the military base, the Distinguished Trooper Award is the most prestigious award bestowed on a private citizen by the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley. During the event, it said Sims and Division Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris presented Moore with an engraved Distinguished Trooper coin, lapel pin and certificate. Moore also got a red jacket with the 1st Infantry Division logo, which she will be entitled to wear at future events.

Throughout the past three decades, Ft. Riley said Moore played a crucial role in the Lady Troopers, an organization serving military and civilian communities. It said she served as president for three terms and worked canteen events during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Currently, it said she serves as Secretary for the Armed Forces Community Foundation, Fort Riley Association of the U.S. Army Chapter Secretary and was a founding member of the Central Kansas Military Community Foundation in 2004.

According to Ft. Riley, Moore is also a member of the Junction City Military Affairs Council and frequently works with the 1st Infantry Division and the military base. For 16 years, it said she helped plan and volunteered for the annual Retiree Appreciation Days. Additionally, she ghostwrote four Ghosts of Fort Riley books and volunteers each year as a storyteller during Fort Riley Ghost Tours.

Ft. Riley said Moore’s efforts have helped support the 1st Infantry Division, the military base, soldiers and their families, as well as military retirees and Dept. of Defense civilian employees.

