Garth Brooks breaks Arrowhead house record for entertainment

Garth Brooks’s team says his upcoming concert at Arrowhead Stadium in August has broken the stadium’s house record for entertainment for selling over 70,000 tickets.

Tickets went on sale on June 11 and are still available.

The concert will be held at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m., rain or shine.

