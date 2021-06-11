Advertisement

Garth Brooks breaks Arrowhead house record for entertainment

FILE - Garth Brooks
FILE - Garth Brooks(Garth Brooks)
By Sarah Motter
Jun. 11, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Garth Brooks has broken the Arrowhead Stadium’s house record for entertainment for tickets sold for his August concert.

Garth Brooks’s team says his upcoming concert at Arrowhead Stadium in August has broken the stadium’s house record for entertainment for selling over 70,000 tickets.

Tickets went on sale on June 11 and are still available.

The concert will be held at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m., rain or shine.

To purchase a ticket, click HERE.

