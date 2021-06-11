Friday forecast: Hot before storms move through this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - **A SEVERE T-STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS NORTH OF I-70 UNTIL 3PM, AND ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-70 UNTIL 7PM**

Storms are going to be a big concern this afternoon (through about 8pm) as the sun has helped to destabilize the atmosphere: All modes of severe weather possible with the greatest concern being 60-70 mph wind gusts however a severe t-storm warning with gusts 70-80 mph can’t be ruled out. Flooding and hail around 2′' in diameter are also possible and while it’s a low risk, a brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

After today’s rain, confidence in rainfall for the rest of the 8 day is low. Yes there does remain a chance Monday night but the chance is low it even occurs in the first place so today’s our chance to get much needed rainfall to the area.

8 Day

This Afternoon: Storms will move through from north to south. Highs will range anywhere from the mid 80s in north-central KS to low-mid 90s along and south of I-70. Heat indices will once again range from the upper 90s to as hot as 103°. Once it starts raining, temperatures likely drop in the 70s. Winds will be around 10 mph until the storms affect the winds where some severe winds (>60 mph) are possible.

Tonight: Slight chance of storms before 10pm, most spots will likely be dry by sunset. Lows in the low-mid 60s in north-central KS due to lower humidity with most spots in the mid-upper 60s. Winds E/N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds N/NE 5-10 mph. Humidity will be low enough to where IF there is a heat index it’s only 1-2° above the temperature.

As humidity continues to decrease Saturday night into Sunday for all of northeast KS, Sunday starts out in the low-mid 60s in the morning with highs in the low-mid 90s. A heat index should not be a factor.

Next week will be in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday however models differ on temperatures Wednesday-Friday. The 8 day reflects an average of the two meaning one model is indicating temperatures start to cool down in the mid 80s while the other model heats temperatures up in the mid 90s.

Taking Action:

We’re getting extreme heat again today for most areas along and south of I-70 before storms move in. Once storms move through, temperatures drop in the 70s. If you have outdoor plans between 1pm-6pm, cancel them because storms will be likely for most areas. Slight chance of storms for areas near the Nebraska border 10am-Noon and 7pm-10pm for areas south of I-70. Of course these are the best guess so as always make sure you’re keeping an eye on the radar as the storms move through the area. Severe weather is likely including the potential for a new watch to be issued for areas south of the current watch for the second half of the afternoon/early evening.

Winds 60-70 mph are the highest threat however will monitor the hail threat as well (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

