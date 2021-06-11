Advertisement

Downtown Topeka events create traffic disruptions

Road closed sign (Source: KFVS)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An eventful weekend in downtown Topeka will create road closures on Saturday.

The City of Topeka says Tap That Topeka will be held on the northeast corner of the Capitol Building lot, therefore 8th St. between VanBuren and Kansas Ave. will be closed for the day, as well as Jackson St. from 10th to 8th St.

According to the City, event time for Tap That Topeka, including setup and tear down, will be from 6 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, June 12, for which the streets will need to be closed.

The City said there will also be a Juneteenth parade celebration on Saturday morning that will go into the afternoon. It said the parade route encompasses a large part of downtown Topeka. Detours will be set up to avoid traffic jams.

According to the City, the parade route will start from Williams Magnet School on 14th st., then head to Kansas, north to 9th St., east to Quincy St., south to 13th St., east to Monroe St., south to 15th St., west to Quincy St., then back north to 14th St., and will end at Williams Magnet School. It said all roads through the parade route will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

