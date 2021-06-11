Advertisement

Dog running loose in Topeka

By Bryan Grabauskas
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka dog owner will be receiving a fine for their dog running loose.

13′s Eric Ives was on his way to a story Thursday, June 3, when he saw a young child being harassed by a dog.

The child did not seem to be in much danger, but was nervous enough to run and jump a fence to get away. The canine also jumped around another woman nearby.

Animal control will track the owner and ticket them for violating a Topeka ordinance against loose dogs in the city.

