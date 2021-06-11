Dept. of Revenue urges Kansans to renew driver’s licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Revenue is urging residents to renew their expired driver’s licenses before the June 30 deadline.

The Kansas Department of Revenue says those with a driver’s license or identification card that expired between March 12, 2020, and March 30, 2021, will have until June 30, 2021, to renew those credentials. It said the COVID-19 extension for these credentials will expire with the passage of Senate Bill 127.

The state’s Division of Vehicles said as of June 1 -- 45,000 Kansans need to renew their driver’s license or identification card by the end of the month. Driver Services Manager Kent Selk said the number is decreasing with around 7,000 transactions a day.

“We also have our mobile units that go out that has been at Triple-A in Wichita, Manhattan, Lawrence and have gone to some senior centers and places where people can’t get out to get individuals renewed,” he said. “Trying to explore all of our avenues to help everybody out here.”

The revenue department is trying to make it easier for people with smartphones through their “I-Kan” app on Apple and Google Play stores.

“You get to do it from the comfort of your own home, you can do it 24 hours a day. The information comes into us, you know, we process the license. It’s just more pain-free really for our customers.”

Those needing to get the updated information can walk in with or without an appointment at the Department of Revenue on Southwest 29th Street as well.

“Getting in the office and getting renewed is pretty easy to do as long as you bring in the correct documentation -- pretty much lawful presence, your birth certificate, proof of social security, proof of Kansas residency, and if you’ve got an appointment made and you show up, you’re out of here in 15-20 minutes.”

The department will not charge anyone for not coming in by the June 30 deadline. But it’s better to do it now rather than getting pulled over by law enforcement without the proper qualifications.

“We don’t want you getting cited and then coming in after the fact and obviously that would agitate the individual or cause more stress on them so whatever we can do to get you in here and get renewed -- that’s what we’re here to do.”

Those who schedule ahead for an appointment will get priority over walk-ins. Selk says online driver’s license renewals with the “I-Kan” app are preferred.

