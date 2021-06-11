Day of Giving raises over $14,500 for community projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way Greater Topeka’s Day of Giving has ended on a successful note, with over $14,500 going toward community projects.

United Way Greater Topeka says it has finalized its results for its Day of Giving and it has officially raised $14,579. It said the total came from 60 donors and will go to provide the following:

30 seniors will get access to home-based meal delivery and wellness checks

All 51 students at Pine Ridge Prep Preschool will get access to additional high-quality instruction

A family or individual in need will receive four months of financial mentoring

Additionally, UWGT said it also engaged 55 volunteers throughout the day, including at the Pine Ridge Prep volunteer project. It said the economic value of that volunteer time amounts to $4,542,40.

UWGT said it would like to thank the community for its outstanding help throughout the day.

