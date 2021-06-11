Day of Giving raises over $14,500 for community projects
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way Greater Topeka’s Day of Giving has ended on a successful note, with over $14,500 going toward community projects.
United Way Greater Topeka says it has finalized its results for its Day of Giving and it has officially raised $14,579. It said the total came from 60 donors and will go to provide the following:
- 30 seniors will get access to home-based meal delivery and wellness checks
- All 51 students at Pine Ridge Prep Preschool will get access to additional high-quality instruction
- A family or individual in need will receive four months of financial mentoring
Additionally, UWGT said it also engaged 55 volunteers throughout the day, including at the Pine Ridge Prep volunteer project. It said the economic value of that volunteer time amounts to $4,542,40.
UWGT said it would like to thank the community for its outstanding help throughout the day.
Day of Giving
United Way promotes joys of reading with musical storytime
Encouraging a love of reading is a main focus for the United Way of Greater Topeka on Wednesday’s Day of Giving.
United Way volunteers spruce up Pine Ridge Prep playground and trail as part of Day of Giving
Students at Pine Ridge Prep will be returning to school in the fall to a few surprises, including a freshly painted playground, thanks to United Way volunteers.
United Way of Greater Topeka starts Day of Giving with free PT’s coffee
Coffee is everybody’s favorite wake-up drink and the United Way of Greater Topeka gave everyone a free cup of the brewed beverage to start their day on Wednesday.
United Way Day of Giving looks to create positive community impact
The United Way of Greater Topeka and 13 NEWS will team up to kick off the Day of Giving on Wednesday, June 9, at 7 a.m. and includes community programs that are supported through over 24 area organizations.
United Way Day of Giving Preview: Lifehouse Child Advocacy Center
The United Way of Greater Topeka’s Day of Giving is planned for Wednesday, June 9th. The day is meant to generate donations and awareness for the programs supported through more than two dozen area organizations.
United Way Day of Giving Preview: Born Learning Trail at Pine Ridge
The United Way of Greater Topeka’s Day of Giving is planned for Wednesday, June 9th. The day is meant to generate donations and awareness for the programs supported through more than two dozen area organizations.
United Way Day of Giving Preview: YWCA of Northeast Kansas
The United Way of Greater Topeka’s Day of Giving is planned for Wednesday, June 9th. The day is meant to generate donations and awareness for the programs supported through more than two dozen area organizations.
United Way of Greater Topeka prepares for Day of Giving
Eye on Northeast Kansas is taking time this week to get you ready for the United Way of Greater Topeka’s Day of Giving.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.