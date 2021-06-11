Advertisement

Early-morning fire causes $10,000 damage at vacant Topeka house

By Phil Anderson
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire on Friday caused an estimated $10,000 damage to a vacant house in the Oakland area in northeast Topeka, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 3:35 a.m. Friday at a residence at 647 N.E. Grattan, officials said.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the roof near the back of the single-story house when firefighters arrived on the scene, officials said.

Crews began battling the blaze from outside the residence before checking inside for any occupants.

The interior search found no one was inside the house, which was believed to be vacant.

Firefighters were on the scene for more than two hours.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator was called to the scene to help determine the cause of the blaze.

According to Topeka Fire Department public information officer Alan Stahl, the cause of the blaze remained undetermined later on Friday morning.

The entire amount of the estimated $10,000 loss was associated with structural damage.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this fire may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

