Car-pedestrian collision reported Friday morning outside Topeka hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries resulted in a car-pedestrian collision Friday morning outside a Topeka hospital, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 10:52 a.m. Friday on the south side of St. Francis Hospital, 1700 S.W. 7th.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone in the incident required hospital treatment.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.