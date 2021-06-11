Advertisement

Car-pedestrian collision reported Friday morning outside Topeka hospital

No serious injuries were reported in a car-pedestrian collision Friday morning outside St....
No serious injuries were reported in a car-pedestrian collision Friday morning outside St. Francis Hospital, 1700 S.W. 7th.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries resulted in a car-pedestrian collision Friday morning outside a Topeka hospital, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 10:52 a.m. Friday on the south side of St. Francis Hospital, 1700 S.W. 7th.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone in the incident required hospital treatment.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind damage Sac and Fox Truck Stop
Storms Produce 70+ MPH Winds
Junction City Police confirm one person was killed in a shooting June 11, 2021.
Victim in JC shooting identified as Ft. Riley soldier
Kansas highway traffic.
Dept. of Revenue urges Kansans to renew driver’s licenses
Severe Storm Warning, Watch issued for northeast Kansas
Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka were arrested for the May 27th...
Two charged for Shepherd homicide

Latest News

The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
The Topeka community came out to celebrate Juneteenth with a parade Saturday morning
The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
TPS, KDHE and Harvesters partnered for a drive thru vaccine clinic and food pantry. (June 12,...
Local partnerships give people vaccinations and free food
Never Forget Community Memorial held at Evergy Plaza. (June 12, 2021)
Community memorial held for those who lost loved ones during pandemic
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 6-12-2021
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 6-12-2021