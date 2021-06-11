Advertisement

Calif. student defies odds, gets 21 college acceptances, $2.4 million in scholarships

By KSBW staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINAS, Calif. (KSBW) - From Stanford to Yale and UCLA, Everett Alvarez High School valedictorian Jorge Marquez Sanchez was accepted to 21 universities and offered a whopping $2.4 million in scholarships.

But it’s Harvard he’s chosen.

Marquez Sanchez says it wasn’t easy.

“I tried to take the most rigorous course available. I also tried to volunteer a lot of activities ... I also did community service at Salvation Army, and when applying to college, I try to really look at myself to see, who I am as a person,” he said.

Experiencing senior year during a pandemic added to the challenges.

“I think many people underestimate how difficult it was,” he said. “It was difficult having Wi-Fi problems sometimes, not having help right away when you need it, learning most of it by yourself because you don’t really have a teacher.”

While he doesn’t know what the future holds just yet, he knows that he wants to give back.

“My main goal is to be able to empower communities, underprivileged communities so that I’m able to increase their resources,” Marques Sanchez said.

He is now a role model to the students everywhere, said Dan Burns, superintendent of Salinas Union High School District.

“So when he goes off to Harvard on a Fulbright scholarship, he will be coming from a community where that normally doesn’t happen,” he said. ”And so he will be a great model for other students to look up to for their potential achievement, as well as they start their freshman year coming in.”

Marquez Sanchez said he is excited to start college at Harvard in the fall.

Copyright 2021 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind damage Sac and Fox Truck Stop
Storms Produce 70+ MPH Winds
Junction City Police confirm one person was killed in a shooting June 11, 2021.
Victim in JC shooting identified as Ft. Riley soldier
Kansas highway traffic.
Dept. of Revenue urges Kansans to renew driver’s licenses
Severe Storm Warning, Watch issued for northeast Kansas
Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka were arrested for the May 27th...
Two charged for Shepherd homicide

Latest News

The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
The Topeka community came out to celebrate Juneteenth with a parade Saturday morning
The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
TPS, KDHE and Harvesters partnered for a drive thru vaccine clinic and food pantry. (June 12,...
Local partnerships give people vaccinations and free food
Never Forget Community Memorial held at Evergy Plaza. (June 12, 2021)
Community memorial held for those who lost loved ones during pandemic
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14