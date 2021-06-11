Businesses donate funds for televisions at Redbud Park in North Topeka

Advertisement

Two businesses have made donations to purchase televisions for the Pavilion at Redbud Park in the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District in North Topeka, officials announced Friday.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two businesses have made donations to purchase televisions for the Pavilion at Redbud Park in the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District in North Topeka, it was announced Friday.

The donations came from the North Topeka Walmart store and from Topeka Electric Motor.

In a news release, NOTO Arts and Entertainment District officials said the Walmart Community Grants and the North Topeka Walmart awarded $500 for the purchase of a television to be installed in the Pavilion.

Topeka Electric Motor announced it would match the gift for the purchase of a second television.

“When building Redbud Park, the Pavilion was wired for two wall-mounted televisions,” said Thomas Underwood, executive director of the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District. “Unfortunately we did not have the funds at that time to purchase and install them.

“As we have been offering more and more activities this spring, the value of having of the televisions is apparent.”

While he was shopping at the North Topeka Walmart, Underwood said, he asked an assistant manager about donations.

Underwood said he was directed to the Walmart Community Foundation web page. Within a couple of weeks, he was notified of the award.

“The donation was enough to purchase one television,” Underwood said, “but we needed two, so I reached out to our Friends of NOTO, individuals and businesses who are members of the NOTO organization announcing the gift and asking for a match.”

Within an hour, Stan Martindell, owner of Topeka Electric Motor Repair, contacted Underwood offering the match.

“The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District is one of the best things to happen in Topeka,” Martindell said. “I’m proud to support it.”

