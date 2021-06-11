Victim in JC shooting identified as Ft. Riley soldier

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley officials have confirmed, LaVincent Perdue was a Specialist in 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley.

“Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Specialist Perdue’s family and friends during this time of tragic loss,” said Lt. Col. Angel M. Cardenas, 101st Brigade Support Battalion commander. “The Cobra Company and Liberty Battalion Soldiers will always remember Specialist Perdue for his humor, positive energy, dedication, and love for his fellow Soldiers. We are working closely with support teams trained and equipped to assist all those affected by this tragedy.”

The Junction City Police Department has arrested Willie Powell Jr. for the shooting that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Spc. LaVincent Perdue.

JCPD said at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, Willie Powell Jr., a 21-year-old black male from Grandview Plaza, was arrested on the charge of 2nd-degree murder.

JCPD said Powell was taken into custody after turning himself into the Topeka Police Department early Saturday morning. He is currently being held at the Geary County Detention Center, pending his first appearance.

This case is still active and ongoing and anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to call the Junction City Police Department (785-762-5912) or Crime Stoppers (785-762-8477).

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a shooting at a Junction City business, police confirmed Friday afternoon.

Junction City Police say the shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. at Elite Cuts Barber Shop, in the 700 block of W. 6th St. They confirm one person, identified as 23-year-old Lavincent Perdue, was killed.

JCPD did not release any further information about the incident, and did not have a description of any potential suspects. However, they say there is no threat to the public.

Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot, and officers were seen examining a vehicle on the lot.

JCPD said there is currently no threat to the community and anyone with information related to the shooting should call the police department at 785-762-5912 or Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477 and should reference case number 2021-12683.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide additional information as it becomes available.

