Community remembers airman killed in military training accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family and friends of Staff Sgt. Wesley Kubie are remembering the man described as someone who was “living his dream” as a Kansas Air National Guard Airman.

Kubie was killed Tuesday during a military training accident.

Kubie’s mother, Diana described her son as someone who “loved his family, his country and his military family”.

The Kansas National Guard said Kubie was in a Humvee that rolled over Tuesday during a training exercise on the Smoky Hill range in Salina.

He died while being airlifted to a Wichita hospital.

The accident is under investigation.

According to his obituary, Kubie was deployed to Afghanistan from 2019 to 2020.

He was serving as an instructor assigned to the guard’s 284th Air Support Operations Squadron.

Kubie, a native of Topeka, was a 2009 graduate of Shawnee Heights High School.

In a statement to 13 NEWS the Shawnee Heights School District said:

“Our community is saddened by the news of the passing of Wesley Kubie ’09. Our teachers and staff knew Wesley as a disciplined student with a great sense of humor. Wesley had a fantastic work ethic and was willing to do whatever it took to get the job done, both in the classroom and on the soccer field. He was a student that every teacher and coach would have loved to have. It was not a surprise to his teachers and coaches when Wesley decided to join the military. All of us who knew Wesley here at Shawnee Heights grieve the loss of this incredible man, and we embrace his family and friends with support and love at this terrible time.”

Kubie is survived by his wife, their three children, his parents and seven siblings.

According to the funeral home, Kubie will lie in state on Wednesday, June 16, at 2 p.m. and funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 17, at 10 a.m. He will be buried with full military honors.

Instead of flowers, the funeral home said memorial donations can be made to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka. The funds will be used for his children.

