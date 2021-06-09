Topeka’s Capital Plaza Hotel is under new ownership due to the pandemic.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Capital Plaza Hotel is under new ownership.

The COVID pandemic forced the facility to close its doors for a while last year.

The Topeka Lodging Association says the Capital Plaza Hotel closed its doors for three months last year due to the pandemic.

“A lot of properties struggled but the capital plaza was hit especially hard due to the pandemic and this is a direct result of the pandemic,” Executive Director of Topeka Lodging Association, Kurt Young said.

“We had other properties in town that closed for brief periods of time during the covid pandemic. The pandemic was extremely brutal on the lodging industry throughout 2020,” Young added.

GF Hotels and Resorts will serve as the temporary manager of the hotel, which will take the reins from Atrium Hospitality.

“It’s my understanding that the Capital Plaza went into receivership last Thursday night and by that, it means that the bank has taken over the ownership and management of the hotel,” Young explained. “They have brought in a management company to oversee the bank’s operations of the Plaza.”

Visit Topeka president Sean Dixon agreed that the hotel closing its doors was not an option, “the travel industry and the convention business as a whole was slated to have a record year in 2020, so these were not issues coming into that year. The pandemic slowed everything down to such a degree.”

Dixon and Young both say the hotel will be key as the industry bounces back.

“Travel is starting to pick up again and our occupancy is going up here in Topeka, a little bit each month,” Young said. “We’re seeing very positive signs of progress, so I think with the change of ownership. The hotel has a bright future.”

“Having a convention hotel there, especially if we can get that updated and branded, it’ll make us more competitive throughout the region,” Dixon added. “It makes sense for us to be the hub of that business and now we’re getting one step closer to having product that will help us be more competitive.”

13 NEWS reached out to the Capital Plaza Hotel and have received no comment yet.

