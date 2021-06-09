Advertisement

Topeka’s Capital Plaza Hotel is under new ownership due to the pandemic

Topeka’s Capital Plaza Hotel is under new ownership due to the pandemic.
Topeka’s Capital Plaza Hotel is under new ownership due to the pandemic.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Capital Plaza Hotel is under new ownership.

The COVID pandemic forced the facility to close its doors for a while last year.

The Topeka Lodging Association says the Capital Plaza Hotel closed its doors for three months last year due to the pandemic.

“A lot of properties struggled but the capital plaza was hit especially hard due to the pandemic and this is a direct result of the pandemic,” Executive Director of Topeka Lodging Association, Kurt Young said.

“We had other properties in town that closed for brief periods of time during the covid pandemic. The pandemic was extremely brutal on the lodging industry throughout 2020,” Young added.

GF Hotels and Resorts will serve as the temporary manager of the hotel, which will take the reins from Atrium Hospitality.

“It’s my understanding that the Capital Plaza went into receivership last Thursday night and by that, it means that the bank has taken over the ownership and management of the hotel,” Young explained. “They have brought in a management company to oversee the bank’s operations of the Plaza.”

Visit Topeka president Sean Dixon agreed that the hotel closing its doors was not an option, “the travel industry and the convention business as a whole was slated to have a record year in 2020, so these were not issues coming into that year. The pandemic slowed everything down to such a degree.”

Dixon and Young both say the hotel will be key as the industry bounces back.

“Travel is starting to pick up again and our occupancy is going up here in Topeka, a little bit each month,” Young said. “We’re seeing very positive signs of progress, so I think with the change of ownership. The hotel has a bright future.”

“Having a convention hotel there, especially if we can get that updated and branded, it’ll make us more competitive throughout the region,” Dixon added. “It makes sense for us to be the hub of that business and now we’re getting one step closer to having product that will help us be more competitive.”

13 NEWS reached out to the Capital Plaza Hotel and have received no comment yet.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two children drowned Saturday Night in the Neosho River in Burlington, Kansas
Daughter speaks out about drowning of mother, two brothers in Neosho River
A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Kansas man not arrested, charged for neglecting over 50 animals after investigation uncovers sick, dead animals
Two people were in custody after police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 2500...
Two in custody after man shot late Monday morning in southeast Topeka
Three people are dead and one person is injured following a boating accident on the Neosho...
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
FILE - Kajun Brock has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide.
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in homicide of Topeka woman

Latest News

The United Way of Greater Topeka celebrates its Day of Giving on Wednesday, June 9, with...
United Way Day of Giving looks to create positive community impact
These hoop fans in Lindsey Dowell's WERC group provided new jerseys to new friends.
These Washburn Rural Middle School Good Kids, did something good for other teens in Rwanda
A man was taken to the hospital after being clipped by a truck side mirror near 12550 110th road.
Man hit with truck mirror
Warm Weather Continues
Topeka Health Map
Topeka City Council discuss neighborhood development