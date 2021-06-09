Advertisement

Summer STEM & virtual STEAM camps have started in MHK

By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For 11 years, students in grades 5 though 8 have had the opportunity to participate in STEM camp during summer break, including a modified virtual camp last year during the height of the COVID pandemic.

This year students had the option of participating in the hands-on in-person STEM camp through a partnership between USD 383 Manhattan Ogden schools and Kansas State University’s College of Education.

For those students unable to attend the in-person, K-State offered an online, virtual STEAM academy camp for students to participate remotely.

Campers in both camps get to choose three sessions to participate in, one for each week of the camp, and sessions vary from science, technology, engineering, arts, and math related learning.

“The students get to experiences classes that supersede what they get in the traditional classrooms, we have robotics, we have drones.” USD 383, Executive Director of Teaching & Learning, Paula Hough says.

“Because we want to offer all sorts of things, so everybody’s interests can be met some way somehow.”

Kansas State University, STEM coordinator, Lori Goodson says.

“It’s just been really good. Yesterday, of course, there’s always some glitches with technology, we were able to get those out and fixed.” Kansas State University, Summer Virtual Steam Academy Program Coordinator, Calista Speake says.

Students and teachers were all excited to see what new concepts they can learn about during their sessions, which they do not get in their traditional classroom settings.

The STEM and STEAM camp sessions started June 7th and are held Monday through Thursday until June 27th, 2021.

