Mulvane Art Museum raises over $67K through virtual auction

Mulvane Art Museum Livestream (6/4/21)
Mulvane Art Museum Livestream (6/4/21)(Mulvane Art Museum)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Mulvane Art Museum is very thankful for those that participated in its virtual fundraiser last week.

They were able to raise over $67,500 dollars from an art auction held all last week. The money raised will be used to fund the Museum’s exhibits and art education programs.

Friends of the Mulvane Art Museum hosted a livestream Friday night showing off the works of more than 20 artists up for auction, featuring appearances from a few of the artists themselves.

The Museum thanked the artists involved:

  • C.C. Barton
  • Rita Blitt
  • Jenny Bullard
  • Alex Burke
  • Kim Casebeer
  • Chris Coffey
  • Becky Drager
  • Dana Echols
  • John Holcomb
  • Alan Klug
  • Cally Krallman
  • George Mayfield
  • Jenny Meyer-McCall
  • Gweneth McClain
  • Larry Peters
  • Angie Pickman
  • Matthew Richter
  • Aisha Imani Sanaa
  • Cynthia Stotler-Hedberg
  • Doug Sheafor
  • Matthew Sherman
  • Stephen Smith
  • Cristine Sundquist
  • Stacey Utech
  • Barbara Waterman-Peters

