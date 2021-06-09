Mulvane Art Museum raises over $67K through virtual auction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Mulvane Art Museum is very thankful for those that participated in its virtual fundraiser last week.

They were able to raise over $67,500 dollars from an art auction held all last week. The money raised will be used to fund the Museum’s exhibits and art education programs.

Friends of the Mulvane Art Museum hosted a livestream Friday night showing off the works of more than 20 artists up for auction, featuring appearances from a few of the artists themselves.

The Museum thanked the artists involved: