Hoyt pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by truck

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Hoyt man is recovering after being hit by a truck Tuesday evening in Jackson County.

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a truck in the 12000 block of 110th Rd., west of Q. Rd. just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found a 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty truck had hit the pedestrian. No other details were released.

The man was taken to a Topeka hospital by Jackson Co. EMS with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Jackson Co. EMS, Hoyt and Mayetta Fire Departments reponded to the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.