Good Kid Ellie Stember excels on the softball diamond and in the classroom

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Graduation is in the books for June Good Kid Ellie Stember, and with all that, Ellie is not only framing her new diploma, but also the Governor’s Scholar honors for finishing in the top 1% of her class, a Citizenship Award as well as Student of the Year at Oskaloosa High School as a proud member of the Class of 2021.

During her time at Oskaloosa High, their top-flight softball team ended up league champions and regional runner up second only to Silver Lake in Class 3A ranks. Ellie leaves the team tied for the all time record for doubles hit in a single season. Several other long time records were tied or broken by her teammates. Her proud mom, Amie, is thrilled Ellie gets just as excited for her teammates successes as her own!

Ellie will be going on to Seward County Community College with her academic and a softball scholarships this fall. Congratulations to 13 News Good Kid Ellie Stember!

