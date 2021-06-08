Tuesday forecast: Weather similar to yesterday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Expect a similar day to yesterday with highs in the upper 80s and a slight chance for showers/storms this afternoon.

The upper level low that has been affecting the south since the weekend is slowly drifting northward so that will affect where the possibility of showers/storms will occur today. Unlike yesterday where it was mainly near I-35, it’ll be more in far eastern KS today (east of HWY 75). While severe weather is not expected, locally heavy rainfall and lightning are possible with anything that develops.

After today, the focus is on a system pushing through Friday. This will be a storm system that develops Thursday night in Nebraska and if the environment is right combined with a cold front pushing through by Friday night, there may be enough energy for showers/storms to hold together Friday afternoon into Friday night. Because of uncertainty, will keep the chance for storms only on Friday in the 8 day but don’t be surprised if we have to put in a chance Friday night. Beyond these two chances for possible rain, (hot) temperatures will be the focus.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Can’t completely rule out a few showers/storms east of HWY 75 this afternoon. As of right now, the best time frame will be after 3pm for initial development. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds Calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph. Heat index in the mid-upper 90s.

Thursday is still expected to be our hottest day of this heat wave with highs in the mid 90s for many spots. There does remain uncertainty on how humid it will be so heat indices could range anywhere from 97-105.

One more hot and humid day Friday with the chance for showers/storms but behind a frontal boundary Friday night it’ll cool temperatures down slightly but the bigger impact will be the lower humidity for the weekend. How much lower remains in question so this will be something that will continue to be monitored.

Taking Action:

Heat is the biggest concern the next 8 days: Make sure you’re staying hydrated and safe if you have to be outside for an extended period of time. Wear sunscreen, sunglasses and listen to your body. If you are starting to feel signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion head inside to AC.

There is a chance for storms this afternoon east of HWY 75. Most spots will be dry however if you are outside stay weather aware and if you hear thunder head indoors. Don’t wait until it starts raining because it might never rain in your backyard but remember lightning is the danger and it can travel several miles away from the rain even in clear skies.



