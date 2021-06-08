Advertisement

Tuesday forecast: Weather similar to yesterday

Isolated chance for storms this afternoon mainly east of HWY 75
By Doug Meyers
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Expect a similar day to yesterday with highs in the upper 80s and a slight chance for showers/storms this afternoon.

The upper level low that has been affecting the south since the weekend is slowly drifting northward so that will affect where the possibility of showers/storms will occur today. Unlike yesterday where it was mainly near I-35, it’ll be more in far eastern KS today (east of HWY 75). While severe weather is not expected, locally heavy rainfall and lightning are possible with anything that develops.

After today, the focus is on a system pushing through Friday. This will be a storm system that develops Thursday night in Nebraska and if the environment is right combined with a cold front pushing through by Friday night, there may be enough energy for showers/storms to hold together Friday afternoon into Friday night. Because of uncertainty, will keep the chance for storms only on Friday in the 8 day but don’t be surprised if we have to put in a chance Friday night. Beyond these two chances for possible rain, (hot) temperatures will be the focus.

8 Day
8 Day(WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Can’t completely rule out a few showers/storms east of HWY 75 this afternoon. As of right now, the best time frame will be after 3pm for initial development. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds Calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph. Heat index in the mid-upper 90s.

Thursday is still expected to be our hottest day of this heat wave with highs in the mid 90s for many spots. There does remain uncertainty on how humid it will be so heat indices could range anywhere from 97-105.

One more hot and humid day Friday with the chance for showers/storms but behind a frontal boundary Friday night it’ll cool temperatures down slightly but the bigger impact will be the lower humidity for the weekend. How much lower remains in question so this will be something that will continue to be monitored.

Taking Action:

  1. Heat is the biggest concern the next 8 days: Make sure you’re staying hydrated and safe if you have to be outside for an extended period of time. Wear sunscreen, sunglasses and listen to your body. If you are starting to feel signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion head inside to AC.
  2. There is a chance for storms this afternoon east of HWY 75. Most spots will be dry however if you are outside stay weather aware and if you hear thunder head indoors. Don’t wait until it starts raining because it might never rain in your backyard but remember lightning is the danger and it can travel several miles away from the rain even in clear skies.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two children drowned Saturday Night in the Neosho River in Burlington, Kansas
Daughter speaks out about drowning of mother, two brothers in Neosho River
A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Kansas man not arrested, charged for neglecting over 50 animals after investigation uncovers sick, dead animals
Two people were in custody after police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 2500...
Two in custody after man shot late Monday morning in southeast Topeka
Three people are dead and one person is injured following a boating accident on the Neosho...
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka was identified two individuals...
Topeka Police arrest two men for May homicide

Latest News

Mainly east of HWY 75
Warm today, hot the rest of the week
Monday Evening
Warm Weather
Scattered Rain Showers Tomorrow Before Breaking 90 Degrees
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: Pop up afternoon showers/storms can’t be ruled out