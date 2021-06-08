Trey Pivarnik donates hair in honor of Grandpa with Cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trey Pivarnik’s known for two things: Making big plays and his long, blonde hair.

“People talked about it all the time during all my seasons this year, the guy with the giant hair.” Trey Pivarnik, Hayden Athlete, said.

A big mop of hair runs in the family. His grandpa, Larry, was known for his locks.

“Me and my brothers, when we were younger, used to call him Harry Larry.” Pivarnik said.

“I had real thick hair,” Larry Bain, Pivarnik’s grandfather, said. “My mother used to have to use thinning sheers to do it.”

Now, Larry’s adapting to life being less hairy.

“I just wish I had his hair ability to grow hair.” Bain.

In early 2020, he was diagnosed with cancer. This was his third bout with the disease. Nine rounds of chemo robbed him of his hair, but never of his tenacious will to fight.

“At no time did I feel like this is the end or anything like that,” Bain said. “I just keep on going and keep on trucking

Trey saw his grandpas battle.

“It’s really hard to see that, but I always saw him fighting and pushing through it, and he always had a smile on his face,” Pivarnik said. “And I just wanted to do something.”

So, after getting school approval, Trey started growing his hair. The goal was to donate it to a charity for kids who’ve lost hair.

“I know it’s not a lot, but it’s just a sign that I love them and that I want to be there for them and give them something.”

After growing it for a year, it was time to cut it off.

“I have a number of pictures on my phone of him with long hair, short hair,” Bain said. “And I’m not hesitant about showing it to people. I’m proud of him. Very proud of him.”

His hair is shorter so someone in need’s will be longer.

“It’s really weird to look down and see my hair on the table,” Pivarnik said. “But I’m really happy that it’s going to go to someone that needs it or wants it, and hopefully that’ll bring a smile to their face.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.