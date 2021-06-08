Train strikes vehicle east of Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An unoccupied vehicle was hit by a train east of Lawrence on Tuesday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, June 8, around 11:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of N 1500 Rd., with reports of a train that hit an unoccupied car.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there were no injuries in the accident.

