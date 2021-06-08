Topekans break a sweat during free Jazzercise class at Evergy Plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the community got outside to break a sweat at Evergy Plaza Tuesday morning.

The Plaza hosted a free outdoor Jazzercise class taught by the Topeka East Jazzercise Center. Jazzercise is a form of exercise that combines dancing and strength training for a full-body workout.

Instructors and participants agreed - having the outdoor space at Evergy Plaza made their workout even more fun. “This is amazing,” said participant Debbie Beuerlein, who has been doing Jazzercise since 1998. “We have never worked out outside before, but since we’ve had [Evergy Plaza], we’ve had that opportunity,”

Jazzercise classes will be held at Evergy Plaza every Tuesday throughout the month of June. It will be at 4:45 pm on June 15 and 29 and 9:15 am on June 22. Classes are open to anyone interested.

