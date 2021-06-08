Topeka Zoo breaks ground on “Giraffe and Friends” project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The largest project in Topeka Zoo history broke ground on Tuesday.

“Giraffe and Friends” will include a 10,000-square ft. modern giraffe facility, along with a 4,000 square ft. hoofstock barn for antelope, gazelles and large birds. The buildings will interact with a mixed species, three-acre outdoor habitat that wraps around Camp Cowabunga.

The project will cost $7.75 million, with $1.5 million coming from countywide sales tax. The zoo hopes to have the exhibit open by June 2022.

