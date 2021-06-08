Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office looks for pickup, boat that caused property damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Dodge Ram that was pulling a boat and damaged the mailbox of a resident on Saturday night.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said it is trying to find the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup that hit a mailbox in the 6200 block of NW 46th St. around 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, June 5, between 8 and 8:15 p.m., a home in the 6200 block of NW 46th St. sustained property damage when a truck pulling a trailer with a boat hit its mailbox. It said the truck was headed eastbound and has been described as a two-toned, dark blue on top and light color on the bottom, 2004-2009 Dodge Ram.

The Sheriff’s Office said the truck could be missing the passenger side mirror and have damage to the passenger side of the truck, trailer and boat.

If you have any information related to the incident, contact Deputy Marr at 785-338-1183.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.