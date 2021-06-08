Advertisement

SENT Topeka host open house for SENT Prep Academy

SENT Topeka held an open house on Monday night for their Prep Academy.
SENT Topeka held an open house on Monday night for their Prep Academy.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SENT Topeka held an open house on Monday night for their Prep Academy.

Families in the HI-Crest neighborhood had a chance to view the new childcare center on Monday.

The open house was for currently enrolled parents to view their children’s school projects and speak with their teachers about their daily duties.

The new school will be open from 7 am to 6 pm with space for children ages 6 weeks old to 5 years old.

SENT Topeka says they wanted families to see all the resources their children will have access to.

”I want the parents to able to see that they made a good choice on their kids being able to attend school here and that they’re actually learning,” SENT Prep Academy Director, Julie Adams said,

“We prefer to hold it after we’ve been open for a little bit, so that way the kids can actually lead the parents and show them their classroom. we want the kids to be able to show that this is what I do at my school,” Adams said.

Families also had a chance to plant seeds. SENT Topeka says it’s a symbol of watching their kids grow as they continue going to school.

there are currently 20 kids enrolled.

The new prep academy is located at 206 southeast Lakewood court.

If you would like information about enrollment, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two children drowned Saturday Night in the Neosho River in Burlington, Kansas
Daughter speaks out about drowning of mother, two brothers in Neosho River
A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Kansas man not arrested, charged for neglecting over 50 animals after investigation uncovers sick, dead animals
Two people were in custody after police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 2500...
Two in custody after man shot late Monday morning in southeast Topeka
Three people are dead and one person is injured following a boating accident on the Neosho...
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka was identified two individuals...
Topeka Police arrest two men for May homicide

Latest News

A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with multiple counts including driving under the...
Man arrested in connection with DUI after crash in Manhattan
Coronavirus measures that have been in place for more than a year officially came to an end on...
Coronavirus measures officially end Monday at Emporia State University
More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment was reported stolen during a car burglary ove the...
More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment stolen from car in Manhattan
One person in custody after shooting in Southeast Topeka
One person in custody after shooting in Southeast Topeka
Mainly east of HWY 75
Warm today, hot the rest of the week