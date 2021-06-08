SENT Topeka host open house for SENT Prep Academy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SENT Topeka held an open house on Monday night for their Prep Academy.

Families in the HI-Crest neighborhood had a chance to view the new childcare center on Monday.

The open house was for currently enrolled parents to view their children’s school projects and speak with their teachers about their daily duties.

The new school will be open from 7 am to 6 pm with space for children ages 6 weeks old to 5 years old.

SENT Topeka says they wanted families to see all the resources their children will have access to.

”I want the parents to able to see that they made a good choice on their kids being able to attend school here and that they’re actually learning,” SENT Prep Academy Director, Julie Adams said,

“We prefer to hold it after we’ve been open for a little bit, so that way the kids can actually lead the parents and show them their classroom. we want the kids to be able to show that this is what I do at my school,” Adams said.

Families also had a chance to plant seeds. SENT Topeka says it’s a symbol of watching their kids grow as they continue going to school.

there are currently 20 kids enrolled.

The new prep academy is located at 206 southeast Lakewood court.

If you would like information about enrollment, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.