Advertisement

Report: KU’s De Sousa officially enters transfer portal

FILE - In this March 25, 2018, file photo, Kansas' Silvio De Sousa reaches for a rebound during...
FILE - In this March 25, 2018, file photo, Kansas' Silvio De Sousa reaches for a rebound during the first half of a regional final game against Duke in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU forward Silvio De Sousa has officially entered the transfer portal, per 247Sports’ Scott Chasen.

De Sousa announced last October he would opt out of the 2020-21 season due to “personal issues.”

Less than two weeks later, WIBW reported a Douglas County District Court document stated De Sousa had been charged with aggravated battery relating to a Jan. 1, 2020 incident where he “unlawfully, feloniously and recklessly caused great bodily harm or disfigurement to another person.”

The Kansas City Star reported a man lost vision in his left eye after he was allegedly hit in the face by the former Kansas basketball player outside a bar in Lawrence early New Year’s Day 2020. They said the information was gathered from an affidavit filed in Douglas Co. District Court.

De Sousa played in 38 games with one start at KU. He averaged 2.6 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game over the 2019-20 season.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two children drowned Saturday Night in the Neosho River in Burlington, Kansas
Daughter speaks out about drowning of mother, two brothers in Neosho River
A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Kansas man not arrested, charged for neglecting over 50 animals after investigation uncovers sick, dead animals
Two people were in custody after police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 2500...
Two in custody after man shot late Monday morning in southeast Topeka
Three people are dead and one person is injured following a boating accident on the Neosho...
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
FILE - Kajun Brock has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide.
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in homicide of Topeka woman

Latest News

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith throws during the first half of the team's preseason...
Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith wins Halas adversity award
Kansas head coach Bill Self talks with one of his players during the second half of an NCAA...
KU, Mizzou to renew Border Showdown in 2021-22 non-conference schedule
Hayden's Trey Pivarnik donates his hair in honor of his grandpa, Larry Bain, who has battled...
Trey Pivarnik donates hair in honor of Grandpa with Cancer
Hayden's Trey Pivarnik donates his hair in honor of his grandpa, Larry Bain, who has battled...
Locks With Love