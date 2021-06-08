Report: KU’s De Sousa officially enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU forward Silvio De Sousa has officially entered the transfer portal, per 247Sports’ Scott Chasen.

De Sousa announced last October he would opt out of the 2020-21 season due to “personal issues.”

Less than two weeks later, WIBW reported a Douglas County District Court document stated De Sousa had been charged with aggravated battery relating to a Jan. 1, 2020 incident where he “unlawfully, feloniously and recklessly caused great bodily harm or disfigurement to another person.”

The Kansas City Star reported a man lost vision in his left eye after he was allegedly hit in the face by the former Kansas basketball player outside a bar in Lawrence early New Year’s Day 2020. They said the information was gathered from an affidavit filed in Douglas Co. District Court.

De Sousa played in 38 games with one start at KU. He averaged 2.6 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game over the 2019-20 season.

