Police vehicle involved in injury crash late Monday in central Topeka

One person was taken to a local hospital following a collision between a police car and a sport utility vehicle late Monday in central Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital following a collision between a police car and a sport utility vehicle late Monday in central Topeka, authorities said.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred at 10:50 p.m. at S.W. 21st and Topeka Boulevard, according to Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker.

The crash occurred when a marked patrol vehicle that was southbound on Topeka Boulevard collided with a white sport utility vehicle that was in the northbound turn lane of Topeka Boulevard and was turning west onto 21st Street in the intersection.

Both the officer and the driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries in the crash, Spiker said.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Spiker said the collision remained under investigation.

Additional details, including if the police vehicle’s lights and sirens were activated at the time of the collision, weren’t immediately available.

