Police: Adult handling of gun led to shooting of 12-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl has been hospitalized after being accidentally shot in a Wichita apartment by an adult carelessly handling a gun, police said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday, when officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Magnolia Woods Apartments, Wichita police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her arm and shoulder.

The girl was taken to a Wichita hospital and is expected to recover.

Police arrested Christian Lehl, 23, whom investigators said was caring for the girl, his niece, along with another niece and nephew, all under 14. Investigators believe Lehl was showing the gun to an 18-year-old friend when it accidentally fired.

Lehl was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal use of weapons and outstanding warrants, police said.

