One person in custody after shooting in Southeast Topeka

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in custody after a shooting in the 2500 block of SE Minnesota on June 7, at around 10:50 am.

When officers arrived at the scene they found an adult suffering from gunshot wounds and later found a person matching the suspect’s description.

The suspect was taken into custody and the victim was transported to a local hospital, with severe but non-life-threatening injuries. During the investigation, officers found cocaine at the location where the shooting occurred.

Irving Arambula – Valenzuela, 30, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the aggravated battery, possession of cocaine with the intent of distribution, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent of distribution, and use of communication facility in commission of a felony drug violation.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

