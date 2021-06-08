More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment stolen from car in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment was reported stolen during a car burglary over the weekend in Manhattan, authorities said.

The theft was reported around 4:13 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Twin Oaks Drive.

According to the Riley County Police Department, a 38-year-old woman reported someone broke into a car through a window and stole a Nikon D8500 camera; a Tamron 600 mm and 400 mm lenses; other miscellaneous camera equipment; and a denim-and-leather travel bag.

The estimated loss associated with the theft was approximately $10,058, according to Riley County police.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.