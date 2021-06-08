Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with DUI after crash in Manhattan

A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with multiple counts including driving under the...
A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with multiple counts including driving under the influence after a Sunday afternoon crash in Manhattan, officials said.(WJHG/WECP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with multiple counts including driving under the influence after a Sunday afternoon crash in Manhattan, officials said.

The arrested man was identified as Alberto Ibarra, of Manhattan.

According to Riley County police, the crash was reported around 4:04 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Browning and Kimball avenues. The location was about a mile west of Bill Snyder Family Stadium on the northwest side of Manhattan.

Riley County police said a Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck driven by Ibarra collided with a Honda Pilot driven by a 21-year-old woman.

No major injuries were reported.

Ibarra was arrested in connection with aggravated battery; driving under the influence; and operating a car without a required ignition interlock device.

He was being held in the Riley County Jail on an $18,000.00 bond.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two children drowned Saturday Night in the Neosho River in Burlington, Kansas
Daughter speaks out about drowning of mother, two brothers in Neosho River
A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Kansas man not arrested, charged for neglecting over 50 animals after investigation uncovers sick, dead animals
Two people were in custody after police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 2500...
Two in custody after man shot late Monday morning in southeast Topeka
Three people are dead and one person is injured following a boating accident on the Neosho...
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka was identified two individuals...
Topeka Police arrest two men for May homicide

Latest News

Coronavirus measures that have been in place for more than a year officially came to an end on...
Coronavirus measures officially end Monday at Emporia State University
More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment was reported stolen during a car burglary ove the...
More than $10,000 worth of camera equipment stolen from car in Manhattan
Mainly east of HWY 75
Warm today, hot the rest of the week
June 8, 1966 Topeka Tornado