Man arrested in connection with DUI after crash in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with multiple counts including driving under the influence after a Sunday afternoon crash in Manhattan, officials said.

The arrested man was identified as Alberto Ibarra, of Manhattan.

According to Riley County police, the crash was reported around 4:04 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Browning and Kimball avenues. The location was about a mile west of Bill Snyder Family Stadium on the northwest side of Manhattan.

Riley County police said a Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck driven by Ibarra collided with a Honda Pilot driven by a 21-year-old woman.

No major injuries were reported.

Ibarra was arrested in connection with aggravated battery; driving under the influence; and operating a car without a required ignition interlock device.

He was being held in the Riley County Jail on an $18,000.00 bond.

