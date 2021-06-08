KU, Mizzou to renew Border Showdown in 2021-22 non-conference schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks will faceoff against the Mizzou Tigers in early December to renew the Border Showdown.

The University of Kansas says nationally ranked non-conference schedules are common for the Jayhawks, and the 2021-22 slate continues more traditions. It said the Jayhawks led the country in strength of schedule in two of the last three seasons and five times overall during Coach Bill Self’s 18 seasons. Additionally, it said it has placed in the top 10 in strength of schedule 11 times under Self, including top-two ranking in six of the last eight seasons.

As usual, KU said the non-conference part of the schedule will top off with the Champions Classic. It said the 2021 Classic will be held in New York’s Madison Square Garden and the Jayhawks will face off against Michigan State. It said the non-conference schedule also highlights games in Allen Fieldhouse against Mizzou in the rebirth of the Border Showdown.

“Once again I believe we have put together a non-conference slate that will be great preparation for our league,” Self said. “It is certainly a very attractive home schedule with Missouri and our unnamed opponent in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge highlighting our games in Allen Fieldhouse. Then you have the Champions Classic against Michigan State, the Orlando tournament with a great field, going to New York for a second time to play St. John’s and going to Boulder to play Tad Boyle’s Colorado Buffaloes. Those are all big games, but what makes our schedule even harder is UTEP, which almost beat us last year, Stephen F. Austin, which won at No. 1 Duke in 2019, and Harvard, which is always a great team under Tommy (Amaker). This is a very competitive schedule that I’m sure if we do well, it will enhance our chances for an excellent NCAA Tournament seed.”

Season tickets are available now for all 17 home games, including games against defending NCAA National Champion Baylor and the rest of the Big 12 Conference, as well as Missouri and UTEP. KU said tickets are available starting at $500 and to order tickets, fans are required to be active members of the Williams Education Fund, which can be done for $100.

The current schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 3 – EMPORIA STATE (exhibition)

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic, New York, N.Y.)

Friday, Nov. 12 – TARLETON STATE

Thursday, Nov. 18 – STONY BROOK

Thursday, Nov. 25 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)

Friday, Nov. 26 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)

Sunday, Nov. 28 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)

Thursday, Dec. 2 – at St. John’s (Big East – Big 12 Battle)

Tuesday, Dec. 7 – UTEP (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)

Saturday, Dec. 11 – MISSOURI

Saturday, Dec. 18 – STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Tuesday, Dec. 21 – at Colorado

Wednesday, Dec. 29 – HARVARD

Saturday, Jan. 1 – Big 12 play begins

March 9-12 – Big 12 Championship (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)

One game TBD – SEC/Big 12 Challenge

