Advertisement

KU, Mizzou to renew Border Showdown in 2021-22 non-conference schedule

Kansas head coach Bill Self talks with one of his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Kansas head coach Bill Self talks with one of his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas won 60-46. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks will faceoff against the Mizzou Tigers in early December to renew the Border Showdown.

The University of Kansas says nationally ranked non-conference schedules are common for the Jayhawks, and the 2021-22 slate continues more traditions. It said the Jayhawks led the country in strength of schedule in two of the last three seasons and five times overall during Coach Bill Self’s 18 seasons. Additionally, it said it has placed in the top 10 in strength of schedule 11 times under Self, including top-two ranking in six of the last eight seasons.

As usual, KU said the non-conference part of the schedule will top off with the Champions Classic. It said the 2021 Classic will be held in New York’s Madison Square Garden and the Jayhawks will face off against Michigan State. It said the non-conference schedule also highlights games in Allen Fieldhouse against Mizzou in the rebirth of the Border Showdown.

“Once again I believe we have put together a non-conference slate that will be great preparation for our league,” Self said. “It is certainly a very attractive home schedule with Missouri and our unnamed opponent in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge highlighting our games in Allen Fieldhouse. Then you have the Champions Classic against Michigan State, the Orlando tournament with a great field, going to New York for a second time to play St. John’s and going to Boulder to play Tad Boyle’s Colorado Buffaloes. Those are all big games, but what makes our schedule even harder is UTEP, which almost beat us last year, Stephen F. Austin, which won at No. 1 Duke in 2019, and Harvard, which is always a great team under Tommy (Amaker). This is a very competitive schedule that I’m sure if we do well, it will enhance our chances for an excellent NCAA Tournament seed.”

Season tickets are available now for all 17 home games, including games against defending NCAA National Champion Baylor and the rest of the Big 12 Conference, as well as Missouri and UTEP. KU said tickets are available starting at $500 and to order tickets, fans are required to be active members of the Williams Education Fund, which can be done for $100.

The current schedule is as follows:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 3 – EMPORIA STATE (exhibition)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 9 – vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic, New York, N.Y.)
  • Friday, Nov. 12 – TARLETON STATE
  • Thursday, Nov. 18 – STONY BROOK
  • Thursday, Nov. 25 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)
  • Friday, Nov. 26 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)
  • Sunday, Nov. 28 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)
  • Thursday, Dec. 2 – at St. John’s (Big East – Big 12 Battle)
  • Tuesday, Dec. 7 – UTEP (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)
  • Saturday, Dec. 11 – MISSOURI
  • Saturday, Dec. 18 – STEPHEN F. AUSTIN
  • Tuesday, Dec. 21 – at Colorado
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29 – HARVARD
  • Saturday, Jan. 1 – Big 12 play begins
  • March 9-12 – Big 12 Championship (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)
  • One game TBD – SEC/Big 12 Challenge

For more information, click HERE.

To buy tickets, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and her two children drowned Saturday Night in the Neosho River in Burlington, Kansas
Daughter speaks out about drowning of mother, two brothers in Neosho River
A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Kansas man not arrested, charged for neglecting over 50 animals after investigation uncovers sick, dead animals
Two people were in custody after police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 2500...
Two in custody after man shot late Monday morning in southeast Topeka
Three people are dead and one person is injured following a boating accident on the Neosho...
Three dead, one injured after boating accident on Neosho River
FILE - Kajun Brock has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide.
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in homicide of Topeka woman

Latest News

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith throws during the first half of the team's preseason...
Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith wins Halas adversity award
FILE - In this March 25, 2018, file photo, Kansas' Silvio De Sousa reaches for a rebound during...
Report: KU’s De Sousa officially enters transfer portal
Hayden's Trey Pivarnik donates his hair in honor of his grandpa, Larry Bain, who has battled...
Trey Pivarnik donates hair in honor of Grandpa with Cancer
Hayden's Trey Pivarnik donates his hair in honor of his grandpa, Larry Bain, who has battled...
Locks With Love